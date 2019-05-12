Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin Throws 7 Scoreless Innings for 6th Win

Photo : YONHAP News

Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin picked up his sixth win of the season.The South Korean left-hander on Monday shut down the Cincinnati Reds over seven innings at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, giving up just five hits while striking out five and walking one.The 32-year-old earned his sixth win of the season as the Dodgers prevailed 8 to 3.Ryu has pitched at least seven innings in five consecutive games, extending his scoreless streak to 31 innings.He lowered his ERA from 1.72 to 1.52, currently the best ERA in Major League Baseball.