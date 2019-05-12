Finance Minister Says Hard to Predict if S. Korea Will Secure Tariff Exemption

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki says it is difficult to predict whether the U.S. will decide to slap auto tariffs on South Korea.After attending an emergency meeting of economy-related ministers on Monday, Hong told reporters that the meeting extensively discussed the fact that no country has been clearly excluded from the list of countries that will face the U.S. tariffs.His comments came after Washington delayed a decision on whether to impose tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported vehicles and auto parts for six months.The minister, however, did say that South Korea is hopeful that it will not be subject to the Section 232 measures of the Trade Expansion Act which authorizes the U.S. president to adjust, via tariffs and other means, the imports of goods or materials from other countries if circumstances surrounding those imports are deemed to threaten national security.On whether the government will downgrade its economic growth outlook set to be revealed next month, Hong said any adjustments will be decided after monitoring economic conditions through June.Noting a recent increase in currency volatility, he added that the government will respond if the won-dollar exchange rate witnesses drastic movements.