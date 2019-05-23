Film Critics Expect Bong's Win at Cannes to Elevate Status of Korean Cinema

Photo : KBS News

Korean film critics expect that Director Bong Joon-ho's win of the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival will grant him global recognition and help raise the status of the Korean cinema in the world.Film critic Jeon Chan-il said Sunday that Korean films failed to win the Palme d'Or at Canne in spite of active and dynamic performances during the 2000s, but Bong's achievement will now definitely elevate the status of Korean cinema and promote studies of Korean films.Another film critic, Yoon Sung-un, also welcomed Bong's win, noting that it holds a significance as this year marks the 100th anniversary of Korean cinema.Bong Joon-ho on Saturday grabbed the Palme d'Or with his black comedy "Parasite," to become the first Korean to win the highest honor.It is the first time that a Korean movie won the top award at the acclaimed French film festival in the 19 years since Im Kwon-taek's film "ChunHyang" competed at Cannes in 2000 for the first time as a Korean film. In 2002, Im took the best director award with "Chihwaseon," bringing home the nation's first trophy at Cannes .Two years later, Park Chan-wook grabbed Cannes' second-highest honor – the Grand Prix – with "Old Boy."