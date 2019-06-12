Another Body Recovered from Danube River Following Deadly Boat Sinking

Photo : KBS News

A body presumed to belong to a person of Asian descent was recovered from the Danube River on Wednesday, two weeks after a deadly boat sinking in Budapest.According to a South Korean response team on the ground in Hungary, police retrieved the body 110 kilometers downstream from the accident site at 6:35 p.m. local time.The team said identification efforts are under way as the body could be one of four South Koreans who remain missing after the accident.As of Thursday, 22 South Koreans and two Hungarian crew members have been confirmed dead, while only seven aboard the ship are known to have survived last month's sinking.