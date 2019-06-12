Hungarian Authorities Find No Additional Bodies Inside Salvaged Boat

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities did not find any traces of the four people that remain unaccounted for inside a salvaged tour boat that sank on the Danube River late last month with 33 South Koreans and two Hungarians aboard.A South Korean response team said Hungarian police on Wednesday searched the "Hableany" after it was pulled up from the water the previous day, but did not find the bodies of the four South Koreans that remain unaccounted for.South Korean rescue workers will conduct their own search of the vessel beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday Korea time.Four other bodies, including one Hungarian, were previously found inside the boat while it was partially submerged on the first day of the salvage operation.Meanwhile, a body presumed to belong to a person of Asian descent was found 110 kilometers downstream from the accident site on Wednesday, possibly lowering the number of missing passengers to three.Only seven people are known to have survived the sinking on May 29th.