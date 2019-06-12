Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Down 0.37%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost seven-point-74 points, or point-37 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-95-point-41.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing four-point-43 points, or point-61 percent, to close at 722-point-25.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-185-point-three won.