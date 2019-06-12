Main Opposition Party Demands Defense Minister's Resignation over N. Korean Boat Drift

Photo : KBS

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has demanded the resignation of the defense minister over alleged security breach after a North Korean boat was found to have drifted deep into South Korean waters last weekend.Speaking at a general meeting of the main conservative party on Wednesday, LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won said fishers not the military defend the nation, apparently in reference to the fact that the North Korean boat was first reported by a South Korean fishing boat off the coast of Samcheok, Gangwon Province.Na said Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo should resign instead of finding someone else to be held responsible, while calling for an inquiry into the case by the National Assembly National Defense Committee.She demanded that inter-Korean military agreements also be scrapped immediately.The North Korean fishing boat carrying four North Koreans managed to drift some 130 kilometers south of the inter-Korean maritime border before it was detected. During a military commanders' meeting early on Wednesday, Jeong stressed the need to identify and fix flaws in current detection practices.