Japanese Beer Sales Plunge Due Likely to Boycott

Photo : YONHAP News

Sales of Japanese beer at large retail and convenient stores have sharply declined despite an increase in overall beer sales.The drop is likely due to a growing campaign to boycott Japanese products in the wake of Tokyo's retaliatory export restrictions against Seoul.Retail giant E-mart said that Japanese beer sold more than 14 percent less last week compared to the week before while overall sales of imported beer grew nearly three percent.Lotte Mart also reported an eleven percent drop in Japanese beer sales.Fewer Japanese beers also left the shelves at convenience stores with GS Mart reporting a near 24 percent drop between Wednesday and Sunday.