Torrential Rain to Batter Southern Regions from Thurs.

Heavy rain is forecast to pound South Korea’s southern regions for several days from Thursday, partly driven by an approaching typhoon.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), southern coastal areas and Jeju Island will likely see 150 to 300 millimeters of rain per hour between Thursday and Saturday. Some mountainous areas in Jeju will see up to 700 millimeters per hour.South Jeolla and Gyeongsang Provinces as well as eastern Gangwon Province will be hit with 50 to 150 millimeters of precipitation, while 10 to 70 millimeters are in store for Seoul, Gyeonggi Province as well as western Gangwon and Chungcheong Provinces.A monsoonal front combined with the approaching Typhoon Danas are forecast to cause the torrential rain.