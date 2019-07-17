N. Korea Holds Elections to Choose New Deputies for Local Assemblies

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is holding nationwide elections to choose new deputies for local assemblies on Sunday.New deputies with four-year terms will attend local assembly sessions for a couple of time a year to produce plans that cover regional budgets and law enforcement.Rodong Sinmum, the newspaper of the North Korean ruling party, urged North Koreans to participate in the elections and vote for their candidates.Elections in North Korea are considered a formality.In the previous such elections in July 2015, 28-thousand-452 deputies were elected with the voter turnout reaching 99-point-nine percent and 100 percent voting for their candidates.