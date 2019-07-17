Heat Wave in Full Force following Monsoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Sweltering heat has descended on the nation with the end of the monsoon season.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Monday, morning temperatures of 25 degrees and 28 degrees Celsius were expected for Seoul and Gangneung, respectively, on Tuesday.Afternoon highs were forecast to reach 35 degrees in Daegu, Gangneung, Daejeon and Gwangju and 32 degrees in Seoul.Heat wave warnings were issued for regions expected to see temperatures of 35 degrees or higher, including the east coast, inland areas of the Chungcheong provinces and some southern areas.A heat advisory was issued for most other regions, including Seoul.