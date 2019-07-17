Civic Groups Blast Japan's Decision to Exclude S. Korea From Whitelist

Civic and social groups in South Korea are protesting Japan's decision to exclude South Korea from its whitelist of preferred trade partners.
A coalition of some 600 civic organizations held a press conference outside the Embassy of Japan in Seoul on Friday, after Tokyo announced its whitelist decision, and denounced the administration of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Calling Japan a perpetrator of war crimes, they demanded an end to threats against South Korea and the immediate withdrawal of the "retaliatory trade measures."
The group said it will hold a candlelight cultural event on Saturday near a statue erected outside the Japanese embassy for victims of Tokyo's wartime sexual enslavement, and continue to protest Japan's economic retaliation.