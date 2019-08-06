S. Korea-US Command Post Exercise to Start Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. will kick off the main portion of their joint military exercise for ten days starting Sunday.In a text message sent out Saturday to notify the start of the drill, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the combined command post exercise will take place August eleventh to the 20th.It said the exercise will focus on testing initial operational capability and enhancing joint military readiness in preparation for the transfer of wartime operation control(OPCON) from the U.S. to South Korea.A command post exercise is a computer-based simulation commonly known as a war game that does not mobilize actual troops or equipment.The drill starting Sunday will assume the scenario of a war on the Korean Peninsula. For the first time this year, a South Korean general will take charge as commander and a U.S. counterpart will serve as deputy commander as part of efforts to test the South Korean military's capabilities in preparation for the OPCON transfer.