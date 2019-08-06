Inter-Korea N. Korea Warns S. Korea against Deploying Additional US Missiles

North Korea has warned South Korea against hosting additional U.S. missiles that Washington is reportedly planning to deploy in Asia.



The North's official Korean Central News Agency carried an editorial Wednesday that said if South permanently deploys a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD) system and goes further than that by deploying new weapons, it will aggravate the situation in the region.



It described such a move as being a “reckless” and “blind” act that could trigger a new arms race and another Cold War in the Far East region, and make South Korea an outpost for a U.S. invasion in Asia and a direct target for neighbors that will not tolerate U.S. military domination.



The Rodong Sinmum, the newspaper of the North Korean ruling party, also warned that deployment of U.S. intermediate-range missiles will have more impact on the region than THAAD and bring a “catastrophic result and crushing regret” to South Korea.