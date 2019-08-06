Justice Minister Nominee Vows Stricter Laws on Sex Offenders

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk has promised to expand and strengthen existing laws on sex offenders.Cho released on Tuesday a list of pledges he would pursue as justice minister, in which he said he would increase the number of probation officers to closely monitor child sex offenders and develop alcohol detecting electronic devices for sex offenders as a precautionary measure against further crimes.He also vowed to establish a special law on dating violence to help normalize the idea that it is a serious crime.Cho pointed out that stalkers are rarely punished in Korea and thus may proceed to commit serious crimes. He added that stronger punishment, such as prison time, should be given to convicted stalkers and domestic abusers.Regarding crimes committed by those with mental health issues, Cho emphasized the importance of information sharing between and among local police and community mental health and welfare centers.The announcement comes as Cho has been plagued by a slew of corruption allegations involving his family ahead of his confirmation hearing.