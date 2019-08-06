Russia Warns of Consequences Against Countries Accepting US Missiles

Photo : KBS News

A senior Russian lawmaker has warned that, if the United States deploys missiles in Asia, Russia will take corresponding measures not only against the U.S. but also the country that accepted the deployment.According to Russia's TASS news agency, Konstantin Kosachev, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian parliament's upper house known as the Federation Council, made the remark while criticizing Washington's recent testing of a medium-range cruise missile.He said U.S. missiles deployed in either Asia or Europe are able to reach Russia and therefore pose a direct military threat.He warned that if deployment takes place, the country where the weapon is located will also face consequences.He said the move is a military response to legitimate national security concerns.Kosachev said the testing was regrettable and showed Washington had long been preparing for the demise of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and is further confirmation of the U.S. directly violating the INF when it was in force.The Pentagon said Monday it tested a conventionally configured ground-launched cruise missile with a range of more than 500 kilometers, the first such test since the U.S. pulled out of the INF Treaty earlier this month.