LKP Chief Demands President Withdraw Nomination of Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has demanded President Moon Jae-in withdraw his pick for justice minister, Cho Kuk, and apologize amid snowballing scandals surrounding the nominee and his family.LKP chairperson Hwang Kyo-ahn said at a meeting with senior party members on Wednesday that Cho is “not someone to lead the prosecution but to be investigated by the prosecution.”Cho and his family have been mired in a slew of allegations since his nomination earlier this month, including claims his daughter may have misrepresented her research accomplishments to gain admission to a prestigious university.Hwang said the allegations are “enraging” and “disheartening” the Korean people and that Cho’s nomination demonstrates either a lack of judgment or an attempt at “deceiving” the public.Hwang said his party will cooperate with the administration only if it shifts its economic policies to “save” the economy.