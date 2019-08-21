LKP Chief Demands President Withdraw Nomination of Justice Minister

The chief of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has demanded President Moon Jae-in withdraw his pick for justice minister, Cho Kuk, and apologize amid snowballing scandals surrounding the nominee and his family.
LKP chairperson Hwang Kyo-ahn said at a meeting with senior party members on Wednesday that Cho is “not someone to lead the prosecution but to be investigated by the prosecution.”
Cho and his family have been mired in a slew of allegations since his nomination earlier this month, including claims his daughter may have misrepresented her research accomplishments to gain admission to a prestigious university.
Hwang said the allegations are “enraging” and “disheartening” the Korean people and that Cho’s nomination demonstrates either a lack of judgment or an attempt at “deceiving” the public.
Hwang said his party will cooperate with the administration only if it shifts its economic policies to “save” the economy.