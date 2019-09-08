Domestic More than 1 Million Family Members in S. Korea Are Multicultural

The number of individuals in South Korea categorized as “multicultural” has grown to surpass one million for the first time.



According to Statistics Korea on Thursday, there were 335-thousand “multicultural households” in the nation last year while its constituents numbered one-million-nine-thousand, or approximately two percent of South Korea's total population.



The latest figures show an increase of 16-thousand households and 50-thousand members from last year’s numbers. The total number topped one million for the first time since such records began to be compiled in 2015.



Those classified as belonging to “multicultural households” include households having any naturalized South Korean member, a foreign spouse or multicultural children.



Around 341-thousand members of multicultural households last year were either naturalized Koreans or marriage migrants.