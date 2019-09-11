Ousted President Park Arrives at Seoul Hospital for Shoulder Surgery

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Park Geun-hye, who is imprisoned on corruption charges, checked into a Seoul hospital on Monday for shoulder surgery.Some 100 proponents of the impeached president shouted their support for Park in front of the university hospital, where she was immediately transferred to an exclusive ward from an underground parking lot.The Justice Ministry said that it decided to allow the operation after internal treatment at the detention center did not improve the condition of Park’s ailing left shoulder.Park had asked for a suspension of her prison term for health issues in April and earlier this month. Her requests were rejected by the prosecution.Park, who will receive medical treatment at the university hospital for a period of time after the operation, will spend her longest time outside the detention center since she was imprisoned on March 31, 2017, some 900 days ago.