Inter-Korea Chinese Scholar: Easing of Sanctions Can Bring Change to N. Korea

A Chinese scholar says the easing of sanctions on North Korea can accelerate changes in Pyongyang and thereby help realize the regime's denuclearization.



Jin Zining, a Peking University professor of law, spoke at a global academic forum held at Kyungnam University's Institute for Far Eastern Studies in Seoul on Monday.



Zining said while others call for stepping up sanctions, she believes a bold easing of sanctions could bring about overwhelming changes that North Korea may welcome.



The professor, a Korean affairs expert and frequent visitor to North Korea, said changes are already under way as a large part of North Korea's economy is driven by market mechanisms.



She said in order to change North Korea, the country must be fully submerged into a market economy, adding that the key to resolving the nuclear issue is for the international community to help the regime overcome poverty and become a full member of the international community.



The forum was held to mark the 47th anniversary of the founding of the Far Eastern Studies Institute.