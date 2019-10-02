Pro and Anti-Cho Kuk Rallies Scheduled this Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Supporters and detractors of Justice Minister Cho Kuk will organize and participate in large rallies this week in Seoul.On Wednesday afternoon, a public holiday in South Korea, a conservative group will host a rally in central Seoul calling for the resignation of Cho, as investigations into alleged improprieties involving the minister and his family widen.It will be the second rally of its kind after one last Thursday, at which organizers claimed three million people attended.Later on Saturday, a candlelight demonstration in support of the justice minister and his reform drive is scheduled to take place in front of the Supreme Public Prosecutors' Office in southern Seoul.It will be the fourth consecutive weekend rally held by supporters of the justice minister. Organizers also said three million people attended the rally last Saturday.