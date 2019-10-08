New K-Pop Group SuperM Ranks No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

Photo : YONHAP News

A new K-pop group called SuperM has ranked atop Billboard's 200 albums chart following the U.S. release of the group's first mini-album.Billboard said in a preliminary announcement on Sunday that SuperM's "The 1st Mini Album," released via SM/Capitol Records on October fourth, topped the chart in the week ending October tenth.The seven-member act is the first South Korean group to have topped a Billboard chart since BTS.According to Nielsen Music, the group earned 168-thousand equivalent album units in the U.S. Of that sum, 164-thousand were in album sales, roughly one-thousand track equivalent albums, and a little over three-thousand streaming equivalent albums.Ten downloaded songs or one-thousand-500 song streams are counted as one album purchase.SuperM, comprised of seven members from other well-known K-pop acts, includes Taemin of SHINee, Baekhyun and Kai of EXO, Taeyong and Mark of NCT, plus Lucas and Ten of WayV.