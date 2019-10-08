Moon Unveils Vision for Future Cars at Hyundai Motor Center

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in attended an event where the country's vision for the future automotive industry was declared.The president vowed to focus policy capabilities on fostering hydrogen-fueled and autonomous vehicles at the Tuesday event held at Hyundai Motor's Namyang R&D Center in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.Moon also unveiled a goal for South Korea to become the most competitive nation in the world in future automobiles by the year 2030.He also met with the executive vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Group Chung Eui-sun and was briefed on the automaker's future strategies.Pundits say that Moon's visit to the auto-related event a day after the resignation of his justice minister shows he intends to focus state governance on revitalizing the economy.