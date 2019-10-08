S. Korea, Japan to Hold Director-level Foreign Ministerial Talks

Photo : KBS News

Foreign ministry officials of South Korea and Japan will meet in Seoul Wednesday for director-level talks.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that Kim Jung-han, the ministry's director-general for Asia and Pacific affairs will hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeki Takizaki and discuss mutual concerns.The two officials are expected to exchange views on pending matters such as Tokyo's export restrictions against Seoul, the wartime forced labor issue and ways to improve bilateral relations.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon's visit to Japan next week and his possible meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will also likely be addressed.Lee will be attending the enthronement ceremony for the new Japanese emperor.In Seoul, Takizaki will also meet with South Korea's chief nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon to discuss North Korea and follow-up measures to the recent North-U.S. nuclear talks held in Sweden.