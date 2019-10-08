Kyodo: N. Korea to Attend Tokyo Olympic-Related Meeting in Qatar

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has reportedly sent a delegation to an international gathering in Qatar designed to discuss issues regarding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.According to Japan’s Kyodo News, delegates led by the North’s first vice sports minister Kim Jong-su left Pyongyang International Airport on Tuesday to attend a general meeting of the Association of National Olympic Committee(ANOC) set to be held later in the day.The move comes two months after the North cancelled plans to send senior officials to Japan to attend a Tokyo Olympics-related meeting without providing specific reasons.Kyodo said Pyongyang's remarks about the Tokyo Games will garner extra attention given the absence of momentum to improve the frosty relations between the North and Japan.