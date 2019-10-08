Yomiuri: Seoul Reviewing Moon-Abe Summit Next Month

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese daily reports that the South Korean government is reviewing arranging a summit between President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of a global meeting scheduled to take place in Korea next month.Citing a source familiar with Seoul-Tokyo relations, the Yomiuri Shimbun said Saturday that Moon and Abe are expected to attend meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, in the southern port city of Busan.The report noted that Seoul is considering holding a summit with Tokyo before November 23rd, when a bilateral military intelligence sharing agreement terminated by South Korea expires.However, the paper said it's unclear whether Japan would agree to the talks.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon is expected to meet Abe during his visit to Japan next week for Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony.It is possible that Moon may send a letter or verbal message to Abe via Lee.The meeting between Abe and Lee will be the first between the two countries' prime ministers since Japan implemented export curbs against Korea in July.