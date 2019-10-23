Wife of Former Justice Minister Arrested in Corruption Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has issued an arrest warrant for Chung Kyung-shim, the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, on charges related to their daughter's college admission and private equity fund investments.The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday approved prosecutors' request to issue the warrant, citing the charges are justified and that Chung may attempt to destroy evidence.Chung is accused of eleven charges, including the use of forged official and private documents, embezzlement, violation of capital market laws and abetting the concealment of evidence.The prosecution alleges that Chung, a Dongyang University professor, fabricated a university president award and used it to help her daughter gain admission to medical school.Chung is also accused of intervening in the operation and investment of Cho family assets in a private equity fund and siphoning off money from a company the fund invested in.Chung has denied all allegations.The prosecution believes the former minister was involved in some of the charges and is expected to summon him before Chung's 20-day detention period expires.