JCS: N. Korea Fires Two Short-range Projectiles

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea fired two short-range projectiles from a western region toward the East Sea on Thursday.The JCS said on Thursday that the projectiles were fired at 4:35 p.m. and 4:38 p.m. from the city of Sunchon, South Pyongan Province, toward the East Sea.The JCS said both flew around 370 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula, reaching a maximum altitude of around 90 kilometers, adding South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing further details of the projectiles.The projectiles were reportedly detected by an Aegis-equipped South Korean destroyer and a land-based missile radar.The JCS said that the military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture, calling on the North to immediately cease such provocations as they do not help efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.