Opposition-controlled National Assembly Passes Probe on Marine Death Report

The opposition-controlled National Assembly on Thursday unilaterally passed a bill on a special probe into allegations of interference in an investigation into the death of a young Marine, despite protests from the ruling camp.During the last plenary session of the 21st National Assembly, the bill was passed with 168 voting in favor in the 296-member parliament, after most of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmakers refused to vote and walked out in protest against the Democratic Party(DP)-led bill.PPP lawmaker Kim Woong was the only ruling party member who took part, as he voted in favor of the bill's passage.The bill seeks a special counsel investigation into allegations of unfair interference with a military probe into what contributed to the death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun, who died last July during a search and rescue mission for heavy rain victims.The ruling party had previously argued that an independent counsel probe is unnecessary as the CIO, which investigates crimes committed by ranking officials, is still looking into the case.