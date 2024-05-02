Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Opposition-controlled National Assembly Passes Probe on Marine Death Report

Written: 2024-05-02 16:11:36Updated: 2024-05-02 18:59:46

Opposition-controlled National Assembly Passes Probe on Marine Death Report

Photo : KBS

The opposition-controlled National Assembly on Thursday unilaterally passed a bill on a special probe into allegations of interference in an investigation into the death of a young Marine, despite protests from the ruling camp.
 
During the last plenary session of the 21st National Assembly, the bill was passed with 168 voting in favor in the 296-member parliament, after most of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmakers refused to vote and walked out in protest against the Democratic Party(DP)-led bill.
 
PPP lawmaker Kim Woong was the only ruling party member who took part, as he voted in favor of the bill's passage.
 
The bill seeks a special counsel investigation into allegations of unfair interference with a military probe into what contributed to the death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun, who died last July during a search and rescue mission for heavy rain victims.

The ruling party had previously argued that an independent counsel probe is unnecessary as the CIO, which investigates crimes committed by ranking officials, is still looking into the case.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >