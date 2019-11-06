N. Korea Criticizes Abe for Condemning Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has slammed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for denouncing the North's recent test of what it calls a "super-large" multiple rocket launcher.According to the North's state media, Song Il-ho, North Korea's ambassador for negotiations to normalize relations with Japan, issued a statement Thursday warning Abe not to dream of setting foot in Pyongyang ever.The statement said Abe was creating a fuss, calling the test launch a threat to Japan and slandering North Korea's justified self-defense measure.It also said the Japanese leader was cautiously knocking on Pyongyang's door for what he calls unconditional talks.During a regional summit meeting in Thailand this week, Abe said North Korea's launch was a blatant violation of UN Security Council resolutions.North Korea's remarks appear to have dashed Abe's hope for a summit with no conditions attached to discuss the issue of Japanese abducted by the regime decades ago.