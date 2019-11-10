Gov't: Rice Not Subject to Market Opening Under RCEP

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says that rice is not subject to market opening under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership(RCEP) trade deal.Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee assured that the rice market will not be open.She said that Seoul was engaged in negotiations with the intent to protect the sensitive nature of agricultural goods and added that rice is not on the tariff concessions list.On whether the RCEP agreement can be signed next year, Yoo said that negotiations are in the final stages.RCEP is a free trade deal involving 16 nations. Leaders of 15 of them excluding India reached an agreement on the pact in Bangkok last week.