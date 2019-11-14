Ryu Comes in 2nd for Cy Young; Becomes 1st Asian to Receive First-place Vote

Photo : YONHAP News

Free agent Ryu Hyun-jin has come in second place for the 2019 National League Cy Young Award, becoming the first major league pitcher of Asian descent to receive a first-place vote.This year’s award, given out by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, went to 31-year-old Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets. He received a total score of 207 points to lock up his second consecutive Cy Young.Ryu came in second with a total score of 88 points, followed by Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer with 72 points.The South Korean lefty started 29 games for the LA Dodgers last season. He went 14 and five with a league-leading two-point-32 ERA to go along with 163 strikeouts and 24 walks in 182-point-two innings.