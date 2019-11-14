N. Korea Says it Sent Ultimatum to S. Korea on Mt. Geumgang Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state-run media said on Friday that Pyongyang sent an ultimatum to Seoul earlier this week that it will unilaterally remove South Korean facilities from its Mount Geumgang resort unless Seoul tears them down on its own.The Korean Central News Agency said that North Korea sent an ultimatum on Monday saying that if South Korean authorities stick to "useless demands," the North will interpret this as forfeiting the chance to remove the facilities and will take firm steps to do so unilaterally.The report said South Korean authorities were mum on the ultimatum, adding that North Korea will develop Mount Geumgang into a global cultural and tourist area of its own style and that there is no room for South Korea to cut in.Last month, North Korea demanded South Korea remove its resort facilities at the east coast mountain just north of the inter-Korean border, saying that it will build its own international tourist zone there.South Korea has called for face-to-face talks to discuss the matter and proposed sending a delegation to check the facilities, but the North has rejected such offers.