Russia Calls for 'Reciprocal Steps' by US, N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia's top diplomat says the United States cannot demand North Korea "do everything and right now" regarding denuclearization, repeating Moscow's call for reciprocal steps by Washington and Pyongyang.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the remarks during a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Tuesday.Lavrov said that Russia is prepared to help the U.S. and North Korea overcome an impasse in talks, but stressed that progress between the two sides is possible only if reciprocal steps are taken.The Russian minister also called on the international community to respond to urgent humanitarian needs in the North.He added that goods not subject to UN or U.S. sanctions are very hard to deliver to North Korea because the manufacturers as well as transportation companies are afraid of punishment.