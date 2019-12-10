Japanese Minister Hints at Possible Lifting of Export Curbs on S. Korea

Photo : KBS

Japan’s trade minister has indicated regulations placed on South Korea since July may be lifted, depending on the outcome of an upcoming high-level policy meeting between the two sides.According to NHK, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama made signaled the possible move during a press conference on Friday, while talking about director general-level talks slated to be held between the countries in Tokyo on Monday.Kajiyama said South Korea’s "insufficiency" with its export control system and operation will be on the agenda, adding that if dialogue continues and the issues are resolved, the situation could move in a positive direction.He expressed expectations that their problems will be resolved one by one and also said there is a possibility things will go back to where it used to be.Seoul and Tokyo agreed in Vienna last week to hold the director general talks, weeks after South Korea conditionally suspended the termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) with Japan.