'Global GDP to Rise 0.3% on US-China Initial Trade Deal'

Photo : KBS News

A research arm of Bloomberg news agency forecasts that a phase-one trade deal between the U.S. and China will increase global gross domestic product by zero-point-three percent next year.A report by Bloomberg Economics said Saturday that global GDP will rise this much if uncertainties surrounding the global economy are reduced to half the current level as the U.S. and China agree to ease and delay high tariffs on imported goods.The report projected that in this scenario, America's GDP will rise zero-point-35 percent and China's by zero-point-55 next year.The agency argued that reducing uncertainties is more important than tariffs.