War of Nerves between Top Office, Prosecution Intensifies over Alleged Bribery Cover-up

Photo : KBS

The war of nerves between the presidential office and the prosecution is intensifying over allegations that the top office may have engaged in a cover-up of a bribery case.The presidential office on Sunday issued a written briefing rejecting claims made Friday by the prosecution that the top office was aware of most of the bribery allegations surrounding former Busan Vice Mayor Yoo Jae-soo.The presidential secretary for public communication Yoon Do-han reiterated the top office's position that its special inspection team acted in accordance with the information it had found and that the prosecution's announcement is not the final result of the investigation.Yoon added that the team was legally limited as it does not have investigative authority and Yoo declined to be inspected regarding certain issues.The prosecution immediately refuted the top office's remarks.An official at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office said that the prosecution is investigating according to procedure and will move forward according to evidence.The official added that the presidential office will come to agree once they see the results of the investigation.