Photo : YONHAP News

Four incumbent ministers affiliated with the ruling Democratic Party(DP) will announce on Friday that they will not run for parliamentary seats in the April general elections.A DP official said the ministers are Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae, Interior and Safety Minister Chin Young, Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee and SMEs and Startups Minister Park Young-sun.All but Interior Minister Chin will formally announce their decision at the National Assembly. Chin will reportedly skip the event to avoid unnecessary controversy as his ministry is in charge of election management.With the four ministers, the number of DP lawmakers who have formally announced their decision not to run in April will increase to 14.