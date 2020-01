Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) will hold a large rally on Friday in central Seoul, the first of its kind this year.The LKP announced that it will stage the rally in front of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Gwanghwamun.On social media Thursday, LKP Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn called on the public’s active participation in the rally to judge the Moon Jae-in government, saying the people are the power and the judges.The party initially planned a large-scale rally last Saturday but called it off to concentrate on their efforts to block the passage of a controversial bill that aims to create an independent anti-corruption investigative body. The bill was passed on Monday.During Friday’s rally, the LKP plans to raise issue regarding allegations that the presidential office interfered in the 2018 mayoral election in Ulsan.