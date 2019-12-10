D-100: S. Korea's Rival Parties Gear Up for April General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: There are only 100 days left until South Korean voters head to the polls for the April general elections. Following intense clashes and tough passage of a set of fast-tracked reform bills in parliament, rival political parties now have their eyes set on the elections, which will also set the stage for the 2022 presidential race.Choi You Sun reports.Report: General elections for the 21st National Assembly is set to be held on April 15.These legislative races represent the third showdown between the ruling and opposition camps since former President Park Geun-hye was ousted from office in March 2017.They will also serve as a barometer for the Moon Jae-in administration, now past its halfway point, and ultimately determine the political landscape ahead of the 2022 presidential election.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) considers April 15 as a means to complete the so-called "candlelight revolution." DP Chairman Lee Hae-chan said their victory will allow President Moon to successfully complete his reform drive and lay the groundwork for the next liberal government.Although the ruling party expects to lose proportional representation seats due to the newly-adopted mixed-member proportional system, it is striving to win more local constituency seats to secure a majority of the 300-seat National Assembly.In a bid to highlight its reform-mindedness, the DP is seeking to recruit rookie politicians from various fields in society. So far, about a dozen incumbent representatives, including the party's chair, have decided bow out of the race.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is also striving to win a majority to challenge the Moon administration and turn the tide. LKP chair Hwang Kyo-ahn has made clear they need to win not only to survive, but to save the country from turmoil.To try and shore up its base, the LKP is seeking to join forces with a new conservative group led by former leader of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party Yoo Seong-min, as well as those close to former presidential hopeful Ahn Cheol-soo, who earlier this week announced his return to politics.The main opposition is also planning internal reforms, including a personnel shakeup and a new candidate selection system.As for the Bareunmirae Party, which lost eight representatives who defected to form a new conservative group, it's hoping to hang on to its third-largest party status by revamping its election system and solidifying unity with other minor camps.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.