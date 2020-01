Photo : YONHAP News

The number of suspected influenza patients is on the rise and the public are advised to be vaccinated and be more aware of personal hygiene to prevent the flu.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Saturday, suspected flu patients came to around 50 for every one thousand outpatients between December 22nd and 28th last year, setting a record high for the 2019/2020 season.By age group, the figure was the highest among children seven to 12 years old at 128-point-eight per one thousand outpatients.The KCDC urged citizens to quickly get vaccinations as it's better late than never, noting that the flu epidemic last year persisted through the month of May.