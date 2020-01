Economy S. Korean Stocks Rise Following 'Phase One' US-China Trade Deal

South Korea's stocks rose on Thursday following the signing of a "phase one" trade deal between the United States and China.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 17-point-07 points, or point-77 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-248-point-05.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining seven-point-36 points, or one-point-08 percent, to close at 686-point-52.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened four-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-161-point-one won.