Search for Missing S. Korean Climbers Resumes in Nepal

Photo : Getty Images Bank

A search operation has resumed on Sunday to find four South Korean climbers who have gone missing in Nepal's Himalayas after an avalanche hit the trekking route of Annapurna.According to the South Korean Embassy in Nepal on Sunday, six to ten additional Nepalese police officials with extensive experience in search and rescue will be mobilized to the search operation.On Saturday, three teams comprising 13 local residents searched for the missing persons, along with seven local police officials. They arrived at the accident site at around 2:30 p.m. but had to leave at 4 p.m. due to strong winds and snow.Meanwhile, the South Korean Foreign Ministry sent a second response team to the site on Sunday to assist with the search operation.The South Korean Embassy in Nepal is also asking the Nepalese government, local government and police to make utmost efforts to find the missing persons.The missing trekkers are teachers from the South Chungcheong Province Office of Education who were staying in Nepal for volunteer work.The avalanche took place between 10:30 and 11:00 a.m. Friday local time when nine Korean trekkers and two local guides were passing through the Deurali area located 32-hundred meters above sea level on the Annapurna base camp trek. Five of the South Koreans were safely evacuated.