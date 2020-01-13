S. Korea's Export Portfolio Diversifies in 2019

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's export portfolio was more diversified last year as chip exports sharply decreased amid a slump in the global chip industry.According to data by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Sunday, the country's outbound shipments of ten major export items came to 304-point-23 billion dollars last year, accounting for 56-point-one percent of the total exports.The ratio slipped from 58-point-five percent from a year earlier, representing increased diversification in the country's export portfolio.By item, chip exports plunged by 25-point-nine percent on-year to 93-point-nine billion dollars, accounting for 17-point-three percent of the total exports. Chips remained as the country's top export item for the seventh consecutive year, but the proportion fell below 20 percent for the first time in two years.Auto exports increased five-point-three percent on-year to reach 43 billion dollars in 2019, taking up seven-point-nine percent of the total exports last year to reclaim the second spot.Petroleum products and auto parts followed, taking up seven-and-a-half percent and four-point-two percent of the annual exports, respectively.