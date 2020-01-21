Traffic Relatively Clear on Highways One Day ahead of Lunar New Year Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

Traffic is flowing smoothly on highways across South Korea a day ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.This is according to the Korea Express Corporation(KEC), which said that as of 10:00 a.m. Thursday there were only short sections where vehicles were driving under 40 kilometers per hour due to traffic.Thursday will see an estimated four-point-eight million vehicles on roads nationwide, with 480-thousand departing Seoul and its surrounding areas for other regions and 390-thousand vice versa.The KEC said heavier traffic congestion will likely begin between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. before peaking between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. as millions of South Koreans head to their hometowns.Congestion is expected to ease between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. on Friday.As of 10:00 a.m., it will likely take an estimated five hours and 30 minutes to drive from Seoul to the southeastern port city of Busan, four hours and ten minutes to the southwestern city of Gwangju and two hours and 20 minutes to the central city of Daejeon.