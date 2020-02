Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China surpassed 300 as of Saturday night.According to China's National Health Commission (NHC), the total number of confirmed infections across the country rose to 14-thousand-380, with 304 deaths as of 12 a.m. Sunday.The figures represent an increase of 45 deaths and two-thousand-590 cases from the previous day, and is the largest daily increase of confirmed cases since the NHC began to release related data on January 20.All of the new deaths were reported in Hubei Province, where the epicenter of the outbreak, Wuhan, is located. The number of confirmed cases in the province also soared by one-thousand-921 in a day.