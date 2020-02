Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold a meeting with infectious disease experts on Sunday afternoon to discuss responses to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus that is rapidly spreading around the world.The presidential office said that the meeting was arranged in line with its plan to place a top priority on the campaign in order to block the spread of the virus.Specialists from the health and medical world will attend the meeting at the top office to discuss ways to contain the spread of the deadly virus and the government's quarantine measures.In a meeting with officials on the new coronavirus on Thursday, Moon vowed that his administration will protect the lives and safety of South Korean nationals at home and abroad.