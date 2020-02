Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is testing 87 people with symptoms of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, while monitoring 683 people who had been in contact with confirmed cases.According to health authorities, the number of confirmed cases increased from three to 15 as of Sunday, all of whom are in stable condition.Of the 414 people with pneumonia-like symptoms, 87 people are going through tests in isolation. The 327 others tested negative for the virus and were released from isolation.Health authorities have so far identified 683 people who came into contact with the confirmed cases, but the number is likely to increase further as they have not tracked the people who had been in contact with the latest three patients.