S. Korean Evacuees from Wuhan Placed at Quarantine Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

About 700 South Korean evacuees from the Chinese city of Wuhan have all been placed under quarantine at two state-run facilities in the Chungcheong Provinces.The government said on Sunday that the 701 South Koreans who were airlifted on chartered flights on Friday and Saturday from Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus, were safely admitted to the temporary facilities at two separate locations.A facility in Asan, South Chungcheong Province is accommodating 528 people, while the facility in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province is housing 173.Meanwhile, the father of two children who were airlifted on Friday from Wuhan, voluntarily checked into the facility in Asan to look after his kids. The children's mother could not take the flight because of her Chinese nationality.The father, who was staying in Korea, reportedly requested to be admitted to the quarantine center to look after his children.