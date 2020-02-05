Seoul to Provide Consultation Services on Novel Coronavirus in 8 Languages

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government says it will use its Southwest Global Center as a place where foreigners can report if they suspect they may have the novel coronavirus.The center, located in Yeongdeungpo District, will provide consultation services in eight languages, including English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Filipino, Urdu, Nepali, Mongolian and Uzbek. The center will also provide translators to accompany foreigners to the hospital should there be a request.The Southwest Global Center can be accessed through various channels, including KakaoTalk, e-mail and its website.The Seoul government, in particular, stressed that undocumented immigrants will be able to receive treatment without being reported to immigration authorities.If a foreigner becomes infected with the novel coronavirus, he or she is eligible to get free-of-charge treatment and financial support for living costs during quarantine in line with the nation’s law on preventing and managing infectious diseases.